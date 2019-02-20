SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) - A defense attorney is denying that his client hurled a woman to her death in a northeastern Pennsylvania river two years ago.

The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that defense attorney Matthew Comerford’s argument came as trial opened Tuesday for 26-year-old Ryan Taylor in the Lackawanna River death of 28-year-old Daneee Mower.

Comerford said even if jurors in the first- and third-degree murder trial decide that Taylor did what is alleged in February 2017, Mower should have easily been able to escape the waist-deep water if not for her history of a seizure disorder and drug use. He also questioned the veracity of an alleged confession.

Prosecutors argue that Taylor grabbed Mower by the ankles during an argument and flipped her into the water, where she died of drowning and hypothermia.

