Editorials from around Pennsylvania:

___

SUNDAY FIREARMS HUNTING, NO THANKS, Feb. 17

Pennsylvania’s long-standing ban on Sunday firearms hunting is in the crosshairs again - this time by a state Senate Committee that wants to repeal it and let the state Game Commission sort out the details.

Ah, the details - there’s something amiss when a group of lawmakers decides to shoot first and check out its marksmanship later.

In recent years hunters and the outfitters who supply them have been pressing for change, saying that Sunday hunting would accommodate people with restrictive work schedules, get more kids involved in a greying sport, stimulate economic activity and boost the role hunting fees play in preserving wildlife habitat, streams, wetlands and green space.

Farmers and non-hunters - though not of one mind; neither are hunters - have reminded lawmakers every year of reasons to keep the Sunday ban intact: Freedom from noise one day a week. A hedge against trespassers on those days. And for people who enjoy hiking, biking, jogging, camping, dog-walking, birding or off-roading, peace of mind that they aren’t sharing their environs with people shooting guns.

Two weeks ago the Senate Game and Fisheries Committee voted 8-3 for a bill to end the Sunday ban, sending it to the full Senate. Even if the Senate goes along, the bill could face revisions and opposition in the House, before a final package might be sent to Gov. Tom Wolf for his signature.

Legislators need to pause and see what they could be endorsing with this “bird in the bush” form of lawmaking. There’s little doubt that the Game Commission, freed of the ban, will choose to expand Sunday hunting, well beyond the current restrictions that limit Sunday hunting to coyote, crow and fox. Sunday firearms hunting for deer, bear and small game will certainly be on the list. The changes could go into effect in fall 2020 if the Legislature lifts the ban this year.

The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau is lobbying against the Senate bill, noting that a majority of its members “vigorously” opposed Sunday hunting at their last annual meeting.

Still, the Farm Bureau left open the possibility of a neutral stand if its members’ concerns could be addressed. Those include beefing up enforcement of trespassing laws, with increased penalties, and allowing Sunday deer hunting on a limited schedule on state game lands and forests.

As they say, the devil is in the details - and in this case, the details aren’t going to be woven into the legislation, which seeks only to repeal the Sunday ban.

It would help if the Game Commission outlined exactly what it intends to do. Limiting Sunday firearms hunting to just a few days a year, and only on state game lands, would go a long way toward a compromise. Farmers’ concerns about trespassing must be addressed.

But until then - until hunters and non-hunters can agree on a framework for sharing space on Sundays - the legislative ban should remain in effect.

__ The Easton Express Times

___

HOLD EPA TO ITS PROMISE TO ADDRESS THREATS TO DRINKING WATER, Feb. 20

Acting Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler’s promise last week to attack a dangerous threat to drinking water may have sounded soothing to thousands of residents of Bucks and Montgomery Counties, who have lived with contaminated groundwater for decades. But as U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D., Delaware) pointed out, Wheeler’s words cynically masked just another federal government dodge on cleaning up the toxic chemicals because he didn’t have a timeline and worse, the EPA did not even commit to actually setting safe standards for the toxic family of chemicals known as PFAS.

Fortunately, by the end of the week, Carper secured a solid commitment from the EPA to set safe drinking water standards by December. The back and forth is emblematic of why EPA must be under constant scrutiny.

PFAS have been found in alarming amounts in suburban Philadelphia. They were left behind by firefighting foam at two former military bases.

Known as per- and polyfluorinated alkylated substances, or PFAS, these chemicals are found in consumer products, such as flame-retardant fabrics and nonstick cookware, as well as firefighting foams used at about 400 military bases across the country, including the old Naval Air Warfare Center in Warminster, Bucks County, and the former Naval Air Station at Willow Grove, in Horsham, Montgomery County.

PFAS have been linked to thyroid and liver disease, low birthrates, low fertility in women and preeclampsia in pregnant women, as well as asthma, high blood pressure, kidney and testicular cancer.

Residents and politicians from both parties have been pressuring the EPA to set PFAS standards since at least 2014 and been met with empty promises.

For example, last year, EPA promised to set a guidance for groundwater cleanups by the fall of 2018. It’s the winter of 2019 and there’s still no such guidance. Carper pointed out that work on that plan has languished in the Office of Management and Budget since August 2018.

Carper wisely took EPA’s timeline commitment with caution, saying in a statement, “It’s about time he (Wheeler) showed some urgency on this important issue.” And, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, Carper said, “I will also keep working to push EPA to accelerate the rest of the measures included in the PFAS Action Plan.”

That’s good because this is a growing problem. Last year, the Inquirer reported that PFAS-laced groundwater to spread to 22 other towns.

Residents don’t have the time for any more stall tactics. Their health is on the line.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf in September set up a PFAS “action team” to come up with a strategy to fight the toxins. New Jersey is much further along in setting its own enforceable limits on PFAS.

Despite EPA’s commitment to a timeline to set safety limits, states should continue their work in protecting residents. And, state and federal elected officials should stay vigilant in forcing the EPA to set standards not only for safe drinking-water levels of PFAS, but for cleaning them up and for stopping polluters.

__ The Philadelphia Inquirer

___

GUN CONTROL WON’T WORK UNLESS LAWS ARE ENFORCED, Feb. 19

While each mass shooting renews calls for more gun control, Friday’s tragedy in Aurora, Illinois, focuses attention once again on the importance of enforcing laws already on the books and ensuring that government at all levels commits itself to rigorous enforcement of any new measures signed into law.

No amount of gun-control legislation - not even a ban on assault weapons - will prevent mass shootings if people manage to exploit loopholes or fall through cracks in the nation’s patchwork system of firearms enforcement.

In Aurora, Gary Martin fatally shot five employees at a manufacturing warehouse and wounded a sixth employee and five of the first police officers on the scene. He went on the rampage after learning that he was being fired, and he felled his victims - including an intern on his first day at work - with a gun he shouldn’t have been able to buy because of a 1995 conviction for felony aggravated assault in Mississippi.

However, Martin, who was killed by police at the warehouse, fell through numerous cracks in the system. He bought the handgun in 2014 after somehow passing an initial background check. When he applied for a concealed carry permit, a second, more intensive background check showed that he wasn’t supposed to own any guns, and police ordered him to surrender it. He never did, and police never took it from him.

This is eerily similar to the breakdown that enabled Devin Kelley to buy a rifle and mow down 26 people at a church in rural Sutherland Springs, Texas, in November.

Kelley had committed a string of offenses that got him drummed out of the Air Force and precluded him from owning a gun. However, in a breach of protocol, the Air Force failed to notify the FBI of Kelley’s crimes, so his name never went into a database that dealers check before selling guns and he passed a background check. It turned out that the Defense Department had a history of failing to report people like Kelley to the FBI.

The Aurora case also bears similarities to the deadly confluence of factors that enabled Dylann Roof to buy a gun and kill nine people at a Charleston, South Carolina, church in 2015, and that enabled Seung-Hui Cho to buy guns that he used to kill 32 people on the Virginia Tech campus in 2007. Officials made mistakes in researching Roof’s background and did not complete the check within the required three-day period, allowing him to purchase a handgun. Cho bought two guns despite a record of mental illness because of the way his treatment was categorized in court records.

The pattern here must be broken. The nation’s conversation about gun control must include ways to better enforce existing laws, realizing that small missteps can have big consequences. There should be more coordination among federal, state and local law enforcement and a careful integration of mental health diagnoses and domestic violence records into background check databases. And employers, like the company Martin worked for, must be trained to seek police assistance when they have any reason to believe that a disciplinary proceeding or customer dispute will turn violent.

__ The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

___

DON’T LET CASH BE OBSOLETE, Feb. 19

Options for how to pay for goods and services often are as abundant as the goods and services for sale. Credit cards, debit cards, an array of smartphone apps and money transfer services all have made actual cash an outlier for many commercial sales and business transactions.

Many consumers do not have access to those options, however, by choice or circumstances. The state Legislature recognized that in 1983, when it reacted to the explosion in credit card use by making it unlawful for any business to require a consumer to pay by credit card.

Philadelphia Councilman William Greenlee wasn’t aware of the state law when he recently introduced a city ordinance that would preclude businesses in the city from barring cash payments. But unlike the state law, his proposal specifically would require all businesses to accept cash.

Although cash has become a rare option for many transactions, preserving its viability in commerce is an important piece of consumer protection. Many consumers are poor and can’t get reasonably priced credit cards. Some consumers prefer to avoid credit card costs. Others, cognizant of a long series of retailing security breaches involving credit and debit cards, view cash as the best way to protect their finances and personal information.

State lawmakers should take a cue from Greenlee’s proposed Philadelphia ordinance, and require businesses statewide to accept cash.

__ The Times-Tribune

___

STATE POLICE FEE IS FAIR, Feb. 14

The free ride enjoyed by municipalities that rely solely on Pennsylvania State Police coverage should end.

But that will require state lawmakers to see through the hollow rhetoric pouring out of smaller communities and do right by taxpayers at large.

For years, municipalities throughout York County - and Pennsylvania - have expected state taxpayers to foot the bill for local policing. And, year after year, those same townships have scuttled Gov. Tom Wolf’s right-minded pitch to charge them for the reliance on state police, which would pump an estimated $104 million into state coffers.

Twenty-one local governments in York County rely almost exclusively on the state police for coverage. It’s a heck of a deal for tax-averse local officials. Police departments are pricey.

Even regional solutions - York County has five regional police departments - carry hefty price tags for member municipalities.

North Codorus Township’s expected $1 million share of the Southwestern Regional Police Department’s 2020 budget has local officials considering leaving the department.

For its part, York City spent $21 million on police coverage in 2018. That works out to about $475 per resident.

So it’s laughable to hear officials from small municipalities already griping about the relative pittance the state would impose for the police service on which they’ve relied for years. Wolf’s proposal would, for example, charge East Hopewell Township $41,000 annually, or $17 per resident. It would cost Warrington Township $151,000, or $34 per resident.

Thing is, a $151,000 annual expense for police coverage in a town of 4,500 is a bargain.

That also goes for in Red Lion, which pulled out of the York Area Regional Police Department in 2014, citing cost. The $315,000 the state would impose under Wolf’s plan is certainly more than it’s paying for state police coverage now, but less than half of what it was kicking in for the regional coverage.

Too many officials through York County and Pennsylvania are already pulling out the dreaded threat of tax hikes in an attempt to kill Wolf’s plan for a modicum of fairness. And why wouldn’t they? It’s a strategy that has, for years, worked with members of the state’s GOP-run Legislature, where “taxes” are always a bad word - regardless of the services the funds provide.

It seems opponents want the best of both worlds. Surely, they’d howl if the state police pulled out of their community. And yet, they want the taxpayers of Pennsylvania - the bulk of whom fund local police forces, too - to pick up the tab.

No one argues that Pennsylvania’s smaller municipalities need police coverage. The bone of contention is about who foots the bill.

For years, Pennsylvania taxpayers have funded police service in communities that have artificially suppressed local property taxes by forgoing police forces of their own. For years, the region’s smallest municipalities have axed local police forces and expected the state to pick up the slack. For years, officials in those communities have beat back any attempt at righting this rampant abuse of Pennsylvania’s tax base by playing to conservative lawmakers’ implicit bias.

It’s unfair. It’s unsustainable. It’s unrealistic.

And it should end this budget cycle.

__ The York Dispatch

