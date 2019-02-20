ELGIN, N.D. (AP) - Gooseneck Implement has announced plans to build a new facility in Elgin, after a suspicious New Year’s Eve 2017 fire destroyed most of the John Deere dealership.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the new facility will house the business’s parts, sales and service departments in one location. Right now they’re in separate buildings.

CEO Jamie Melgaard says construction groundwork could begin this spring.

The Elgin location employs 15 people and supports nearly 2,500 farmers and ranchers in five counties. Elgin Mayor Ron Bartz says it “means the world to this community.”

Volunteer firefighter John Iszler is accused of arson in that fire and one at a rental property in Elgin last year. He’s pleaded not guilty in federal court. Court documents don’t show a trial date.

