SEATTLE (AP) - A one-time Edmonds school board candidate has been arrested in a sex-trafficking case after investigators said he groomed his children’s former baby sitter and used “emotional and psychological coercion” to force her to engage in prostitution.

Mark L. Norton, of Stanwood, was arrested Tuesday. He ran unsuccessfully for the Edmonds school board in 2015. He served as King County Metro’s superintendent of transit security until last week, when he was named the agency’s interim director of facilities.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said the 45-year-old groomed the baby sitter from about 2008 to 2013, beginning when she was a teenager, and that he persuaded her to engage in sex acts with him and then had her move in. Detectives said he eventually pressured her to engage in prostitution with others, arranging encounters online and keeping the money himself.

It was not immediately clear if Norton had obtained a lawyer.

In an emailed statement, Metro said it was shocked and has placed Norton on unpaid leave.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.