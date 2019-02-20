TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Tempe say they’ve forwarded their investigation into the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy by an officer to the county prosecutor’s office.

The county prosecutor will decide whether to file any charges in the Jan. 15 shooting of Antonio Arce in Tempe.

Police say Officer Joseph Jaen was responding to a call of a suspicious car when he spotted Arce burglarizing a truck. Arce fled while holding a replica gun.

Body-worn cameras revealed the boy was running away and didn’t look back when Jaen shot him from a distance.

Critics of the shooting have protested at city council meetings, saying it was unjustified because Arce didn’t pose a threat and was running away.

Tempe police have said Jaen fired his weapon because he thought the gun was real and perceived a threat.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.