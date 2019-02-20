ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) - A 21-year-old former Cornell University student arrested on weapons charges last year has been sentenced to 24 months in federal prison and recommended sent for mental health treatment.

Maximilien Reynolds pleaded guilty in November to illegally possessing unregistered firearms and aiding the straw purchase of a rifle.

Defense attorney Raymond Schlather says Reynolds had no intention of causing harm to anyone. He says Reynolds was mentally ill and believed he was acting in protection of his family and himself.

The judge recommended that Reynolds be transported to the federal medical center in Devens, Massachusetts so he can receive needed medical treatment.

