BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The former U.S. Secretary of State was the first witness to testify for the government in the fraud trial of an attorney and his son who are accused of defrauding investors and an Alabama-based bank out of millions.

Donald V. Watkins Sr., of Atlanta, and Donald V. Watkins Jr., of Birmingham, each face multiple counts of wire and bank fraud and one count of conspiracy.

Prosecutors said Watkins Sr. told investors Condoleezza Rice, an Alabama native, was considering investing in Masada, one of his companies.

Al.com reports Rice met Watkins Sr. through friends who said she should look into Masada. Rice says she met twice in person and had two phone calls with him. But when he suggested she serve on Masada’s board of directors, Rice says she wasn’t interested.

