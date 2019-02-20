SHERIDAN, Ill. (AP) - A funeral is set for a 21-year-old college student who was killed on the first day of his internship when an employee opened fire inside an Illinois manufacturing facility.

Trevor Wehner was among five people killed in the Friday shooting. He’ll be mourned Wednesday evening at a funeral home in his hometown of Sheridan, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

Wehner died Friday when a worker about to lose his job opened fire at Henry Pratt Co. in Aurora. Wehner was a Northern Illinois University business student, and Friday was his first day working at the company.

The university plans a vigil Thursday to honor Wehner and Clayton Parks, a 2014 alumnus also killed in the shooting. The funeral for another victim, 54-year-old Vicente Juarez, will be Friday.

