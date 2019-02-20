SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - State lawmakers are pressing pause on two gun measures, including a proposal inspired by the shooting death of University of Utah student Lauren McCluskey.

Democratic sponsor Rep. Andrew Stoddard said Wednesday he’s planning to keep working on the measure that would hold gun owners liable if they lend out a firearm that’s used in a crime.

Authorities say McCluskey’s ex-boyfriend used a gun borrowed from a friend to kill her. Melvin Rowland later killed himself.

Stoddard’s measure stalled out after hitting opposition from gun-rights advocates, as did another to penalize gun owners if someone is hurt by a firearm that isn’t safely stored.

Two other gun-safety proposals supported by gun-rights advocates were approved by a panel of lawmakers.

The voluntary safe storage and guns-surrender measures now move to the full House of Representatives.

