HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Hartford police are investigating a rash of shootings in a little over 24 hours that left two people dead and two others injured.

The latest shooting occurred at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Lt. Paul Cicero says the victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center, where he underwent surgery. No name was released.

Police say a 46-year-old Bristol man was shot and killed on Tuesday night. Around the same time, a shooting victim was found near St. Francis Hospital. Investigators are looking into whether the shootings were connected.

Joseph Goiangos, of Middletown, was found dead in an apartment complex parking at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday with a gunshot wound to the chest.

There have now been four homicides in the city this year.

