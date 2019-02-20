MILFORD, Conn. (AP) - A judge is again refusing to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the mother of a girl who was stabbed to death at her high school in Connecticut.

The Connecticut Post reports a lawyer for the city of Milford asked the judge to reconsider his decision, citing a recent state Supreme Court case over employee liability.

The judge said Tuesday that the case is “entirely inapplicable” to the lawsuit over 16-year-old Maren Sanchez’s death.

Sanchez was killed at Jonathan Law High School by Christopher Plaskon in April 2014.

Police say Plaskon was upset that Sanchez rejected his prom invitation - a claim disputed by his lawyer.

He pleaded no contest to murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

