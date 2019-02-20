WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) - A jury has started deliberating in the case of a man charged with killing and robbing a 20-year-old man found near an abandoned home in Connecticut.

The Republican-American reports that closing arguments in the murder case against Tijuan Gibson were made Tuesday in Waterbury Superior Court.

Gibson is charged with shooting Savion Bostic-Aponte in Waterbury in January 2017.

Bostic-Aponte was shot three times, including twice in the head. His body was found Jan. 29, 2017 after a neighbor reported seeing a man underneath a tree.

Gibson’s attorney says his client’s alleged accomplice, Tysean Snow, is the one who pulled the trigger.

Snow agreed to plead guilty to reduced charges in exchange for an 18-year prison sentence.

If convicted, Gibson faces up to life in prison.

