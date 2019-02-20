Jussie Smollett’s attorneys attacked Chicago investigators Wednesday evening, accusing them of defaming the actor with leaks.

Shortly after the “Empire” actor who claimed to have attacked by two President Trump supporters spouting racist and anti-gay slurs, his lawyers said in a statement that they would fight the charges.

“Like any other citizen, Mr. Smollett enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked,” the lawyers said.

Mr. Smollett’s story crumbled over the last week as police found the two men he had said attacked him but could find no footage of the purported 2 a.m. attack involving a noose and frigid overnight temperatures. Local Chicago media repeatedly reported on developments.

“Given these circumstances, we intend to conduct a thorough investigation and to mount an aggressive defense,” Mr. Smollett’s attorneys concluded.

