One reported motive for Jussie Smollett to fake a hate crime was to garner sympathy and prevent the makers of “Empire” from reducing his role.

It may become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

According to a report Wednesday evening, Mr. Smollett’s indictment has led 20th Century Fox to consider suspending him.

Variety reported Wednesday evening, citing “sources close to the production,” that “producers are weighing whether to suspend the actor following his indictment Wednesday in Chicago, where he was charged with filing a false police report.”

There was no immediate official comment from 20th Century Fox Television though.

Earlier on Wednesday, even though the story had started to crumble, the studio had issued a supportive statement calling Mr. Smollett ” a consummate professional on set and as we have previously stated, he is not being written out of the show.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.