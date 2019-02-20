KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) - A Kingman man faces natural life in prison after being sentenced in the killing of a real estate agent whose body was buried on a ranch.

The Daily Miner reports that Alfredo Gerardo Blanco was sentenced Tuesday in Mohave County Superior Court after being convicted Jan. 25 of first-degree murder in the June 16, 2015, killing of Sidney Cranston Jr.

Along with the natural life sentence for his murder conviction, Blanco was also sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for concealment of a dead body and to a year in prison for tampering with physical evidence.

An acquaintance of Blanco, Bill Sanders, led FBI agents to the victim’s buried body in 2017 and pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence and concealment of a dead body.

