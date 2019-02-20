WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been arrested in a deadly drug-related shooting outside a south Wichita motel.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 34-year-old Justin Gaston was identified Tuesday as the victim. Thirty-one-year-old Christopher Daniel Kemmerly was booked into jail Monday on suspicion of first-degree murder in Gaston’s Sunday night killing in the parking lot behind the Citi Host Motel. Kemmerly also was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

Wichita police Capt. Brent Allred said Tuesday that Kemmerly, Gaston and a 34-year-old woman were all in a car that pulled into the motel parking lot on Sunday evening. An argument broke out over meth, and Gaston was shot.

Kemmerly had past convictions for crimes that included aggravated arson, criminal use of explosives, criminal damage to property and a weapons violation.

