WAYNE, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man faces numerous criminal charges in connection with a multi-vehicle crash that left three people dead.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office says 29-year-old Jason Vanderee of Glenwood was driving his Honda Pilot at excessive speed when the crash occurred at a Delta gas station on Route 23 Tuesday morning.

Fifty-year-old Jon Warbeck of Fair Lawn and his 17-year-old son were killed. Lovedeep Fatra of Pequannock, a gas station attendant, also was killed.

The occupants of a Ford Transit Van and Nissan Rogue suffered minor injuries.

Vanderee has been charged with three counts each of aggravated manslaughter and death by auto while intoxicated. He also faces drug charges.

He is scheduled for an initial court appearance Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had retained an attorney.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.