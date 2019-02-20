INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a 50-year-old man is in custody in connection with the kidnapping and killing of an 11-year-old boy in Southern California nearly three decades ago.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office says Edward Donell Thomas was charged Tuesday with murder. It wasn’t known if he has an attorney.

Investigators didn’t say what linked Thomas to the death of William Tillett. The boy disappeared while walking home from school in Inglewood on May 24, 1990. His body was found in a dark carport later that day. The coroner determined he had been suffocated.

Thomas, a resident of Pomona, is being held without bail. Arraignment is scheduled for April 4.

