BARTOW, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man faces the death penalty for fatally stabbing two women.

The Ledger reports that a Polk County jury unanimously recommended execution Monday for 39-year-old Michael Gordon. A judge will make the final decision.

Gordon was convicted of first-degree murder last week.

Authorities say Gordon, Terrell Williams, Devonere McCune and Jovan Lamb robbed an Auburndale pawn shop in January 2015. McCune was arrested after a shootout with police.

Responding deputies went to a nearby home and found the bodies of 72-year-old Patricia Moran and her 51-year-old daughter Deborah Royal. Authorities say Williams, Gordon and Lamb were arrested after trying to flee in the victims’ car.

Williams was convicted of felony murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Lamb and McCune are awaiting trial.

