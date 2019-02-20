BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man blamed for causing a horrific car crash that killed a father of three on Father’s Day in 2016 has been sentenced to three years in prison.

The Connecticut Post reports that 64-year-old David Henshaw was sentenced Tuesday after being found guilty in December of second-degree manslaughter and other charges in the death of 31-year-old Felipe Soto, of Stamford.

Authorities say Henshaw went out for cigarettes and was driving as fast as 140 mph in a 25 mph zone in Bridgeport on June 19, 2016 when he broadsided Soto’s car.

Soto’s car was ripped in half, and debris and body parts were strewn over a wide area.

Henshaw was sober and there were no mechanical problems with his car. He said he couldn’t remember the crash.

