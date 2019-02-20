EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - The man fatally shot in Everett on Sunday was 19-year-old Raul Cuadros, according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Seattle Times reports his death from a gunshot wound to the chest was ruled a homicide.

Police found Cuadros with a gunshot wound in a Jack in the Box parking lot around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

Everett police Deputy Chief John DeRousse says they arrested three people in connection to the killing, but not the suspected shooter. He says they believe they know the shooter’s identity.

Police said they’ve arrested a man who arranged a meetup that led to the shooting, another man who was with the suspected shooter, and a woman who was with the victim at the time of the shooting.

