President Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen will report for his prison sentence in May instead of next month after a federal judge approved the delay on Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge William Pauley approved a request by Cohen’s legal team for him to surrender to prison on May 6 instead of March 6 to serve out a three-year prison sentence.

He pleaded guilty to a number of charges including campaign finance violations last year.

The 60-day delay is due to Cohen’s recent shoulder surgery and the need for “intensive post-surgical physical therapy” to be monitored by his doctor, according to a letter sent by his lawyer Michael D. Monico.

Mr. Trump’s former “fixer” was scheduled to testify with lawmakers on Capitol Hill this month, and his lawyer said preparing for the testimony would cut into his time with family before he’s locked up.

“Mr. Cohen also anticipates being called to testify before three (3) Congressional committees at the end of the month. Doing so will require Mr. Cohen to spend substantial time in preparation that will limit the time he has to get his affairs in order and spend time with his family, especially given such a short period between the anticipated hearings and the present reporting date,” the letter read.

The prosecutors did not object to the two-month delay.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.