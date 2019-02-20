President Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen will appear for a public hearing next week before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, the chairman announced Wednesday.

The public testimony will take place Wednesday, Feb. 27.

“Congress has an obligation under the Constitution to conduct independent and robust oversight of the Executive Branch, and this hearing is one step in that process,” said Rep. Elijah Cummings, Maryland Democrat.

Cohen pleaded guilty to several charges last year including campaign finance violations. He will serve three years in prison, beginning in May.

The hearing will include questions about campaign finance laws and Cohen’s business practices.

The following day he will meet in a closed-door session with the intelligence committee.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.