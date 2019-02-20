CANTON, Miss. (AP) - A man charged in the shooting death of a man during an armed robbery in Mississippi six years ago has been released from jail after a second mistrial.

News outlets reported that Joshua Archie was released from the Madison County jail Tuesday afternoon after his family posted bond.

Archie has twice been tried for the 2012 death of 68-year-old Robert Adams. Juries were unable to reach a unanimous verdict in either trial.

Archie’s family has asked prosecutors to drop all charges.

An employee of the store, Undra Ward, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and second-degree murder in Adams’ death.

