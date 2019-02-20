PLATTSBURG, Mo. (AP) - A suburban Kansas City man has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for killing a Georgia man whose remains were discovered 19 months after he went missing.

The Kansas City Star reports that 31-year-old Micah Wynes, of Liberty, Missouri, was sentenced Wednesday for second-degree murder in the killing of Donald Christopher Hadden, of Avera, Georgia.

Hadden was reported missing in July 2015. His remains were found in February 2017 in a roadside ditch in a rural area north of Liberty.

Court records say Wynes, Hadden and a third man, 31-year-old Joseph Seward, used drugs together. The records say Hadden was killed because there were concerns he planned to give information to police.

Seward has been sentenced to four years in prison for abandonment of a corpse.

