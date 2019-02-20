CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - A 73-year-old inmate who was serving up to 30 years for an attempted murder in southern Nevada has died at the state prison hospital in Carson City.

The Nevada Department of Corrections confirmed Wednesday that Robert Nelson died Saturday morning at the regional medical facility inside the Northern Nevada Correctional Center.

Nelson had been at the prison since November 2011. He was sentenced to 12 to 30 years after he was convicted in Clark County of attempted murder with an enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon.

The Carson City Sheriff’s coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine his official cause of death.

