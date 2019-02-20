CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Cold Case Unit says it’s solved its oldest crime, the 52-year-old shooting death of an auto repair shop worker, and says the man who did it killed himself years later.

In September 1966, 49-year-old Everett Delano was shot three times in the head while working at Sanborn’s Garage in Andover. The case stalled after numerous interviews and an investigation.

The unit reopened the Delano case in 2013 after being contacted by a member of his family. Investigators discovered that fingerprints from the scene hadn’t been entered into an FBI database, which wasn’t fully operational in 1966.

The prints led to 67-year-old Thomas Cass, of Orleans, Vermont, who denied any knowledge of the case in 2014, but shot himself after police executed a search warrant at his home.

