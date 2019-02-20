PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - Gov. Kristi Noem is asking that lawmakers hold off on reversing South Dakota’s presumptive probation policy, a top priority for the state attorney general.

Noem said Wednesday she would like stakeholders to discuss the best approach forward “rather than just repealing the entire presumptive probation.”

A Senate panel is set to vote Thursday on the bill, which is the cornerstone of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s legislative agenda.

Presumptive probation requires judges to sentence people who have committed certain nonviolent, lower-level felonies to probation rather than prison, unless there’s a “significant risk” to the public.

Ravnsborg has said the measure seeks to give law enforcement, prosecutors and judges their “discretion back.” Noem says officials want to make sure they’re appropriately addressing crime, but ending presumptive probation would mean significantly more people serving prison and jail time.

