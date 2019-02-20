CRESCO, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania state police say a wanted man who was shot and wounded after he allegedly drove toward troopers as they tried to arrest him is now facing several new charges.

Jeromey Barnes remained hospitalized Wednesday, a day after the shooting occurred at a home in Paradise.

Authorities say the 37-year-old Paradise man was wanted on several warrants. After learning he might be at the residence, troopers went there and found him in a vehicle with a woman.

Barnes allegedly tried to flee and drove toward troopers, who fired several shots. Barnes was struck by one bullet, but the woman and the troopers were not injured.

Barnes’ wounds are not considered life-threatening. He’s facing a dozen charges stemming from the confrontation, including nine felony counts of aggravated assault.

It’s not known if Barnes has retained an attorney.

