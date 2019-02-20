PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) - An official with Haiti’s communications ministry says eight men detained with automatic weapons and other arms could be transferred soon to the United States.

Yves Paul Leandre made the statement on Wednesday but provided no other details. The men were being held in jail after police arrested them Sunday in Port-au-Prince while allegedly traveling with the weapons in cars without license plates. It is unclear whether they have attorneys.

Police spokesman Michel-Ange Louis-Jeune has said the men told police they were on a “mission,” but refused to say anything else except that they would call their unidentified bosses. Louis-Jeune said in a phone interview Wednesday that he had no further information and that the investigation continued.

The U.S. State Department has said it was seeking consular access.

