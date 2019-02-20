LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities in Las Vegas say the lethal toxin ricin was found in an apartment where a 36-year-old man was found dead of a possible drug overdose.

Deputy Las Vegas Police Chief Christopher Darcy said Wednesday that a small amount of soupy mash found Monday in a coffee filter appeared to have been processed from natural red castor beans also found in the apartment.

Darcy says it’s not clear yet how Matthew Joel Friedman died. A coroner’s autopsy is pending.

But police say Friedman left a suicide note and was found with a syringe and a spoon with a substance found to be heroin.

Darcy told reporters that police, fire and health officials and the FBI have not found more ricin anywhere and no one has shown any evidence of exposure.

