BEND, Ore. (AP) - An Oregon woman was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for hitting and killing a cyclist while driving under the influence.

KTVZ-TV reports Deschutes County Circuit Judge Michael Adler sentenced 42-year-old Shantel Witt on Tuesday, telling the court that it was the “most extreme reckless endangerment case” he had ever seen.

Witt was convicted earlier this month of first-degree manslaughter and other charges for the death of 38-year-old Marika Stone.

The Bend dentist was riding with two friends east of the city when Witt slammed into her in December 2017.

Prosecutors say Witt was on nearly a dozen prescription drugs, including her dog’s anxiety pills, at the time of the crash.

Witt apologized in court, telling Stone’s family that she hopes one day they can forgive her.

