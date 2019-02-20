HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - Police say a retired lawyer in Alabama died when he was struck by something.

Hoover police told news outlets the body of 73-year-old Arthur Grey Till Jr. was found in his home Monday afternoon.

Police say Till’s death was a homicide. No arrests have been reported.

Police say two female friends found Till’s body. Police said there was no forced entry, and the women had access to his home.

Till’s body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for autopsy.

Hoover Police Capt. Gregg Rector said Tuesday Till died from being struck.

Police say the killing does not appear to be random.

