PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Philadelphia man who worked at a suburban pediatric center has admitted collecting thousands of child pornography videos and images.

Federal prosecutors say 27-year-old Cameron Carlucci pleaded guilty Tuesday to possessing and distributing child porn. He now faces at least five years in prison and could receive a life term when he’s sentenced this year.

Prosecutors say that from 2015 until his arrest last year, Carlucci amassed more than 56,000 images and videos of mainly prepubescent boys, including infants, being sexually abused.

During this time, Carlucci worked as a medical technician at a pediatrics center. Prosecutors say he falsified his job application by denying his criminal background, which included a 2011 Pennsylvania conviction for possession of obscene materials.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.