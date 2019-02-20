RENO, Nev. (AP) - A 50-year-old habitual criminal who pleaded guilty to another burglary in Reno has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison.

Washoe County prosecutors say Gary Schwieter Jr. must serve a minimum of five years before he’s eligible for parole.

Schwieter has six prior felony convictions, including burglary, drug offenses and grand larceny charges.

His most recent arrest last summer stemmed from an investigation into multiple fraud cases involving several construction and supply companies.

Police say he also stole a mountain bike form a sporting goods store and was in possession of a small quantity of methamphetamine.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.