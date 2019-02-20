RENO, Nev. (AP) - A 58-year-old Reno man bolted from the courtroom where he was being sentenced for a burglary conviction and ran out of the courthouse before law officers took him back into custody.

KRNV-TV reports Will Kernan was standing before Washoe County District Judge Barry Breslow on Wednesday when the judge told him he would have to serve 18 months to 10 years behind bars.

Kernan fled and was able to get about a block away near the Truckee River before Washoe County sheriff’s deputies apprehended him.

He was being held without bail Wednesday afternoon in the Washoe County Jail, where additional charges are pending.

___

Information from: KRNV-TV, http://www.mynews4.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.