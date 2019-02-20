SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Sioux Falls.

Authorities say an altercation resulted in shots being fired from a handgun shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday. The Argus Leader reports at least one gunshot victim was taken to the hospital, but his or her condition was not released.

Police found a suspect hiding in a residential garage and arrested him.

