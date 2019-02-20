COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The State Highway Patrol says inmates at an Ohio maximum security prison were plotting “a possible escape attempt and possible riot” when the plan was interrupted.

The patrol is investigating the Feb. 12 incident in which authorities confiscated three fake handguns, drawings of handguns, and a fake explosive device.

Prison officials have described the plot at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville as “a very serious and unique situation.”

The patrol referred to the possible escape and riot in an initial incident report obtained by The Associated Press through a records request.

Investigators found a fake bomb in a hole in a shower stall frame, three realistic-looking fake guns made to resemble Glock handguns and parts of a fourth gun.

Inmate suspects were placed in restrictive housing.

