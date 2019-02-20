VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - A Virginia teenager has been sentenced to six years in custody for shooting and wounding a police officer’s dog during a break-in at the officer’s home.

The Virginian-Pilot reports 18-year-old Dashaun Robinson was sentenced Tuesday and will stay in a juvenile detention facility until he turns 21. Robinson pleaded guilty to charges including armed burglary and animal cruelty in the 2017 incident that seriously wounded the Virginia Beach police officer’s pit bull named Zulu.

Prosecutors say Robinson was 17 when he went to the officer’s house to confront the officer’s teenage cousin for talking to his girlfriend. Robinson and two friends kicked in the door and ran inside with a stolen gun.

Records show Robinson shot the dog as it chased the teens out of the house.

