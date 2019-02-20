MIDDLETON, Mass. (AP) - Prosecutors say a bag of drugs recovered from a toilet at a Massachusetts jail contained fentanyl and not heroin as initially thought.

The Salem News reports that 43-year-old William Cruz, of Lynn, is now facing a charge of trafficking fentanyl based on the state crime lab results.

Cruz pleaded not guilty Tuesday during his arraignment.

Authorities say they found the roughly one-ounce bag of fentanyl while searching Cruz’s cell at the Middleton jail last August.

Cruz’s attorney says his client denies he was “in control” of the drugs, but stopped short of blaming Cruz’s cellmate.

Cruz had recently completed a five-year prison term for drug and firearms charges when he was taken into custody on drug possession charges last August.

A judge set bail at $25,000.

