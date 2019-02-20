VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - Vancouver police officers exchanged gunfire with two suspects and one of the suspects was injured.

KOMO-TV reports police were responding to a disturbance call around 11 p.m. Tuesday involving a man and a woman at an apartment complex when the shooting happened.

Witnesses say while police headed to the scene, two men became involved in some type of altercation in the parking lot of the apartment complex and both were possibly armed.

When officers arrived, they reportedly encountered one of the men who pulled out a knife and did not comply when they told him to drop his weapon.

One officer opened fire, shooting the suspect. The man was taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Police say no officers were injured.

