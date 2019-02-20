LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities have identified a 59-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a tour bus in a Las Vegas Strip resort crosswalk last week as a Venetian hotel casino employee.

The Clark County coroner said Wednesday that Pamela Kay Lewis of Las Vegas died of multiple injuries in the 6 a.m. Feb. 14 crash in a driveway behind the hotel.

Venetian spokeswoman Alyssa Anderson says Lewis worked at the property. She declined additional comment.

Police arrested 66-year-old bus driver Gregory Patterson on a felony driving under the influence charge after he told officers he had taken prescription medications and he failed field impairment tests.

Patterson’s attorney, Jennifer Lee Ferris, did not immediately respond to messages.

Patterson is due for an initial appearance Monday in Las Vegas Justice Court.

