GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death at a home near Great Falls has pleaded no contest to mitigated deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence.

The Great Falls Tribune reports 41-year-old Linda Christianson entered her plea Tuesday for the March 5, 2017, death of 41-year-old Steven Fletcher. Christianson, who was originally charged with deliberate homicide, is set to be sentenced April 3.

She told investigators that Fletcher killed himself, but evidence showed that the knife used to stab him was placed in his hand after he died. Fletcher was found slumped on the couch near the front door, his clothes soaked in blood, holding a knife. Christianson also had blood on her.

Investigators say they learned Fletcher planned to end his relationship with Christianson.

___

Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.