LA GRANGE, N.C. (AP) - Two people have been found dead in a mobile home in North Carolina, and federal and state law enforcement authorities are helping sheriff’s deputies investigate.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s office says on its Facebook page that the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms have joined the sheriff’s office in looking into Thursday’s fire outside of La Grange.

Authorities have yet to identify the two victims, who were found by firefighters responding to the call around 5 a.m. The firefighters found the two bodies inside the home.

