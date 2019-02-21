BERLIN (AP) - German media report that two men have died after a shooting in Munich.

Police in the Bavarian capital said Thursday the situation is “under control” and there is currently no danger to the public.

The Munich daily tz reported the shooting happened on a building site. It quoted an unnamed police spokesperson as saying authorities are working on the assumption that one man shot dead another and then killed himself.

