BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Two 19-year-old Montana men have pleaded not guilty to charges that they raped a 14-year-old girl two years ago.

According to Ravalli County District Court documents, Matthew S. Ryan and Kynan J. Kellegher have been charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent for knowingly having sexual intercourse with the same 14-year-old girl on Feb. 17, 2017, in Ravalli County.

The Montana Standard reports that they are being charged separately as adults, though Ryan and Kellegher were both 17 at the time when police say the incident occurred at a hotel in Hamilton where the two were staying as members of the Anaconda High School basketball team during a district tournament.

If Ryan and Kellegher are convicted, they could face up to life in prison.

___

Information from: The Montana Standard, http://www.mtstandard.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.