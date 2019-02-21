NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Three teens have been indicted after a New Orleans pastor’s wife was run over and killed by her own car during a carjacking.

Authorities say 49-year-old Jeannot Franco Plessy was pulled from a car while stopped in front of her daughter’s home Nov. 27. She was thrown to the ground and then run over as her son-in-law tried to stop the carjacking. She died that night.

An Orleans Parish grand jury handed up indictments Thursday against 18-year-old Edwin Cottrell, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old on a charge of second-degree murder of Plessy and attempted second-degree murder of a man injured at the scene.

Cotrell and the 17-year-old also face six other charges, including obstruction of justice, simple robbery and unauthorized use of a movable.

It’s unclear whether they have lawyers.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.