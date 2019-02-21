RENO, Nev. (AP) - Reno police arrested a man who barricaded himself inside an apartment with a woman during a four-hour standoff with a SWAT team.

Police say they were called to the apartment southeast of downtown on a report of a domestic disturbance at about 6:50 a.m. Thursday.

Detectives say the suspect was armed when they were able to rescue the woman through the back of the residence.

The suspect was arrested when he tried to flee the scene at about 11 a.m.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation. Police say they intend to book him on suspicion of domestic battery and false imprisonment.

