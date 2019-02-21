ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Albuquerque police are investigating the death of a teenager whose body was found in an arroyo as a homicide.
Police identified the girl Thursday as 16-year-old Tomica Yellowhorse.
The medical examiner’s office is working to determine exactly how she died.
Authorities had responded to a call about a body in an arroyo in northeast Albuquerque on the morning of Feb. 10.
