Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fired back at what she called a “wack” billboard erected in Times Square this week that criticized the freshman Democrat for her role in pressuring Amazon to scrap plans for its second headquarters in New York City.

“Few things effectively communicate the power we’ve built in fighting dark money & anti-worker policies like billionaire-funded groups blowing tons of cash on wack billboards (this one is funded by the Mercers),” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted early Thursday. “(PS fact that it’s in Times Sq tells you this isn’t for/by NYers.)”

The congresswoman was responding to a tweet by Fox News host Laura Ingraham that praised the billboard posted by Job Creators Network, which is funded, in part, by the Mercer Family Foundation.

“25,000 lost NYC jobs,” the billboard reads. “$4 billion in lost wages, $12 billion in lost economic activity for NY — thanks for nothing, AOC!”

Amazon announced last week that it would no longer be building a second headquarters in Long Island City, a plan that promised at least 25,000 new jobs. The company cited pressure by Ms. Ocasio-Cortez and state and local officials in explaining its decision, saying it didn’t care to work in an environment where it wasn’t welcomed.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, who holds a degree in economics, celebrated the news as a victory for working-class Americans against the “richest man in the world,” Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and claimed that the billions of dollars in promised tax incentives could be used in more productive ways.

In her tweets, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez posted a screenshot of the Job Creators Network’s Wikipedia page, which disclosed the group’s funding by the Mercer Family Foundation.

“Billionaires paying to put up anti-progressive propaganda in Times Square is like the obscenely rich version of the scene where Michael Scott points to the Bubba Gump and saying ‘This is it, this is the heart of civilization, right here,’” the congresswoman added in another tweet.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez then tweeted a clip of the scene from “The Office” she just described.

The Job Creators Network, which was founded by Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus, responded to the congresswoman’s attacks in a statement to Fox News.

“AOC has barely been in elected office and she is already acting like a typical Washington politician by attacking an organization because she can’t defend her position. AOC cost New Yorkers 25,000 jobs and $4 billion in annual wages,” Job Creators Network CEO and President Alfredo Ortiz said in the statement.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.